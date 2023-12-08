A NUMBER of British tourists are being denied rental cars in Spain if they fail to show an international driving permit (IDP), it has emerged.

Christine Lewis, from Somerset, was this month left stranded at Malaga airport with her husband after being told their UK licences were not valid.

Christine claims the company, Delpaso, never warned them that they would need an IDP, and only told them their licences would not suffice after the couple refused to pay for the company’s insurance package.

According to post-Brexit legislation, an IDP is only required for car rentals in Spain if your licence was issued in British Overseas Territories such as Gibraltar, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Christine said: “It’s disgraceful, we have never had a problem like this with other companies.

“They gave us no help, the employee in the office just smirked when I said it must happen a lot.”

Christine said she was attracted to the company by its low prices, but when they arrived to pick up the car and refused to add on insurance – having bought their own via a third party – they were told ‘no IDP, no car!’

The couple were told to raise any complaint with car hire search engine Carjet, whom they had used to make the booking.

Christine added: “The lady who answered said it was not their problem and said it was a requirement of Delpaso’s terms and conditions.”

Delpaso’s website (pictured) makes no mention of Britons needing to provide an IDP.

“It was very upsetting as we could not get another hire car after landing late in the evening, their attitude was appalling,” continued Christine.

“I dread to think of young families or tourists arriving on their own and being left stranded, as taxis and last-minute car hires can cost a fortune.”

Delpaso has been contacted for comment.

Have you been refused a car in Spain under similar circumstances? Contact tips@theolivepress.es