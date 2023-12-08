AN expat is heartbroken after his ‘beloved’ Jack Russell disappeared into thin air this week.

Bruno Ferreira has launched an appeal to track down Zorro, who vanished from the beachside town of Natzaret, in Valencia.

Bruno told the Olive Press: “My dog is not just any ordinary pet, he is a loving and playful companion who brings joy to everyone he meets.

“He loves to play and lick everyone, and his friendly nature has made him a beloved member of our community.

“As an expat with no family in the city, my dog means everything to me. He has been my loyal companion for years and has been with me through thick and thin. Being away from home can be tough, but my dog has been my constant source of comfort and happiness.”

Heartbroken: Fabio with Zorro

MISSING: Zorro

Bruno added that Zorro has become a well-known figure in the community as he regularly attends expat meet ups.

He said: “Losing him has left a void in my heart and in the hearts of those who know him.

“I have been searching tirelessly for my dog since he got away yesterday afternoon, but with no luck. I haven’t been able to sleep, knowing that he is out there somewhere, scared and alone.

Anyone who sees Zorro is asked to contact Bruno on 631 450 606.