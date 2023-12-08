SOCKS and perfumes are amongst some of the most popular Christmas gifts to give to the one you love but how about a fragrance that’s somewhat different?

Perhaps something from KFC – yes the famous international chicken fast food retailer!

The company has produced a perfume called Eau D’uardo that has the aroma of fried chicken and its bottle has been shaped like a chicken drumstick!

The unisex perfume – retailing at €3.99 – has been commissioned by KFC Spain.

It contains the herbs and spices from the Colonel Sanders original batter recipe, including ‘notes of bergamot, geranium, mandarin, and pink pepper’.

25,000 ‘limited edition’ bottles are being marketed across the country with the scent getting positive reviews on social media.

It’s even being promoted with a video produced by a Madrid marketing company which takes a comedic dig at luxury perfume adverts.

Shot in the dunes of Macronesia, the ad features models in golden brown suits play-fighting and dancing around a bottle of Eau D’uardo which is sticking out of the sand.

The name and the drumstick-shaped packaging design is a reference to KFC’s hit Christmas tree decoration from last year.

It sold 25,000 drumstick-shaped baubles in Spain and, randomly called ‘Eduardo’, the product became a viral meme.