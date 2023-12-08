TEMPERATURES could reach ‘abnormally high’ levels for early December over the next few days on the Costa Blanca and the rest of the Valencian Community.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) is predicting that records for the month could be broken with thermometers exceeding 25 degrees in some areas.

The unseasonable weather will follow a changeable Friday in the region, with rain predicted for some parts of the northern half of the Valencian Community.

Aemet says that strong north-westerly wind gusts will occur in Castellon province as well as interior parts of Alicante and Valencia provinces.

After the winds subside, there will be a progressive rise in temperatures that will last until at least Tuesday with both maximum and minimum values high for the time of the year.

The forecaster is projecting that average temperatures across the region between Sunday and Monday will set new daily records and added that the warm period ‘will be unprecedented’ for early December.

2023 has seen a strong predominance of what are known as positive anomalies with several notable warm peaks.

The ‘most anomalous’ warm episode was recorded between March 11 and 13, with average anomalies greater than eight degrees.

According to Aemet, the next few days may have an anomaly larger than seven degrees.

The forecast suggests that Valencia and Alicante may have temperatures exceeding ‘normal’ values.

The average maximum temperature for December 10 in Castello de la Plana is 16.5º; 17.7º in Valencia; and 18º in Alicante.

The record month high recorded at the Alicante Garden City observatory is 26.6º on December 16, 1981; 25.4º on December 9, 1978 at the Castello de la Plana-Almassora observatory; and 25.3º on December 21, 2019 at the Valencia weather station.

