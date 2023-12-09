6 bedroom Villa for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 475,000

Villa Calpe / Calp, Alicante 6 beds 4 baths € 475,000

This spacious, south-facing villa of 250m2 consists of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. It is perfect for family living or for rental investment, with its sunny swimming pool and numerous outdoor spaces, you can spend quality time here and enjoy delicious meals. Completely refurbished, no work required. This single-storey villa has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathroom and a separate independent studio. With air conditioning in all rooms, double glazing and a wood-burning stove, this villa has all the modern comforts. A great opportunity… See full property details