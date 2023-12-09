A 27-YEAR-OLD Romanian man has been arrested after spending 44 minutes making hidden videos in the women’s bathroom at a Valencia shopping centre.

Security cameras confirmed the duration of his bathroom stay, with the alleged pervert making 70 recordings of a sexual nature.

The man got his footage by sliding his phone underneath toilet cubicle doors and some of those violated were underage girls.

Security guards at the Campanar centre detained the man on Tuesday after three teenagers aged under 18 complained he was in the women’s toilets with a phone in his hand.

The girls said the man also made an obscene gesture at them when he touched his private parts.

The Policia Nacional were called and seized his mobile phone to analyse the contents, which will be thoroughly analysed to see how many people were recorded in addition to checking on the existence of older similar videos.

The Romanian national, who has a criminal record with unrelated offences, has been charged with exhibitionism and crimes against privacy.

