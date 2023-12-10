3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Finestrat with pool - € 650,000

Penthouse Finestrat, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 650,000

This spacious property has a total built area of 238m2 including a generous living space of 148m2 distributed over one floor. The penthouse has 2 well equipped bedrooms with sea views, an office that could be converted into a third bedroom, and 2 modern bathrooms, one of them at the entrance and the other integrated in the master bedroom, which has direct access to a terrace that has a jacuzzi and outdoor shower. There is also a living-dining room with an open plan kitchen fully equipped with modern appliances, and a convenient and practical laundry area. Outside, there is a built-in barbecue… See full property details