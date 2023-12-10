THE worried mother of a missing 22-year-old says she has spotted him in the background of a YouTube video.

Adrian Fernandez has been missing on the Costa del Sol for more than two weeks.

He was last seen in Fuengirola on November 25.

His mother Christina Fernandez told the Olive Press today that she has seen her son in a YouTube video.

The video, posted six days ago, is a ‘walk through Fuengirola’ recorded on a GoPro camera.

MISSING: Adrian Fernandez

At just after 1 minute and 30 seconds, a young man in a red jacket can be seen walking past the Correos. Christina says that she believes the man is her son Adrian.

The worried parent, whose partner is British, is desperate to find him before Christmas.

Adrian suffers from mental health issues and his family want to know that he is safe.

His worried mother Caroline previously told the Olive Press: “He has no money, food, water or any form of identification and I’m worried of his well-being.”

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes and measures 5ft 7? tall.

He weighs between 65 and 67kg and may have been wearing a red and black jacket when he disappeared.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact +34 631086506 or send a message via WhatsApp to +34 682 68 48 57.