SPAIN’S National Police have arrested three men in Orihuela, Alicante province, after they fired a shotgun at a nightclub bouncer who refused them entry for being too drunk.

The doorman was taken to hospital with mild injuries after being hit by projectiles from the firearm, but was reported to be out of danger.

Photos and videos shared on social media show the men arriving on the scene with the firearm, as well as the damage they left behind at the entrance to the nightclub.

The incident took place at 6am on Saturday morning, and began when the three men, aged between 41 and 45, were turned away from the night spot due to their inebriated condition.

This prompted an argument between the would-be patrons and the men, who left the scene but soon returned in a vehicle and carrying the firearm, which was fired three times at the bouncer, according to news agency Europa Press.

Thanks to a rapid response by police, the suspects were soon apprehended and were arrested for attempted manslaughter.

One of the three was also already banned from possessing weapons, meaning he will be facing charges for violating that preventive measure.

The shotgun was not, however, located by the officers during the arrest.

