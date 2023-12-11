4 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city with garage - € 525,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 4 beds 2 baths € 525,000

A very easy apartment to call home at the first visit. It is the chamfer right in front of the garden Jardines de la Industria, intersection between Calle Industria and Marina. Here you are located straddling three neighborhoods, Gracia, Baix Guinardó and Eixample, a few steps from the Sagrada Familia. It is a very cozy property with lots of natural light. It has a big living room for large family gatherings and a terrace with a large window onto the garden itself, ideally for watching the seasons going by. All bedrooms have their built-in wardrobe and each one retains a certain privacy. The… See full property details