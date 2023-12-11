AS winter approaches, Covid cases are on the rise in Spain with these key symptoms.

A report released last week showed Covid cases have increased by over 6% in just one week.

Between November 20-26, 8.9% of people tested were positive for the virus, a number which grew to 15.2% between November 27 and December 3.

The Monitoring of Acute Respiratory Infections report, was released by The Instituto de Salud Carlos III using data from hospitals and A&E centres across Spain.

According to the report, the two main variants are currently XBB.1.5-like + F456L, with 42% of the cases and BA.2.86, with 44% of the cases.

Both are believed to be variants of omicron and as a result, have very similar symptoms.

These include coughs, congestion, difficulty breathing and low oxygen levels.

However, the United States Centre for Disease Control has highlighted that variants could have different symptoms including:

Loss of taste and smell

Fever

Shivers

Fatigue

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

