WINTER is coming to Spain, but if you want to escape the cold, these five Andalucian towns are your best bet.

Even if you’ve moved to the country to escape the winter chills, temperatures still drop in the winter months.

But luckily there are some towns which keep their temperate climate all year round.

Torrox

Photo by Héctor Martínez on Unsplash

Often named one of the ‘best climates in Europe’, Torrox has an average temperature of 18C. The area owes its warm climate to the nearby Mediterranean sea and Sierra Almijara, which guards it from the cold. Visitors can explore the beach and rural countryside all year round, as well as the picturesque lighthouse, Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion church and the historic Palacio de la Joya.

Frigiliana

Recently named the best place in Spain to spend New Year’s eve, this delightful town has an average temperature of 19C. Just outside Malaga, the cobbled streets lined with flowers lead the way to a natural oasis with the Rio Chillar and nearby mountain range providing plenty of opportunities for winter hikes.

Photo: Daniele Buso/Unsplash

Almuñecar

In the summer months, Almuñecar is known for its waterpark but this Granadan town is warm all year round, with an average temperature of 18C. It is also one of the oldest towns in the Mediterranean, with many attractions including the Castillo de San Miguel, the Botanical Gardens, the Cuevas de Siete Palacios and an archeological museum.

Taberna

This town is home to one of the highest average temperatures in the country, averaging 21C. The desert landscape hosts Mini Hollywood, a reproduction of an old Western movie set, so you can really escape the winter blues.

Pampeneira

A picturesque town in the Alpujarras, Pampeneira has an average temperature of 17C. Although it is not as warm as some of the other towns in this list, the streams running through the cobbled streets make this a wonderful winter escape.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Pampeneira/Website

