A MAN has died after exiting his vehicle and getting trapped in a car wash tunnel in Gandia(Valencia province).

Firefighters were alerted shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday to go to the unit between the CV-670 and Avenida Grau.

When crews arrived, they saw an unconscious man, 71, trapped between a vehicle and a pillar of the car wash tunnel.

The car was removed to free the victim who suffered severe head and thoracic trauma.

Firefighters used a defibrillator while CPR was performed on him, with paramedics continuing with resuscitation procedures but to no avail.

No further details about the man have been disclosed and whether there were any passengers travelling with him.

One suggestion for what happened is that he got out of his car to check that it was properly positioned.