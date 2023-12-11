SPAIN is expecting a winter chill as Christmas experts warn it will be ‘colder than usual’.

According to the State Weather Agency (AEMET), temperatures are set to drop in the week running up to Christmas, between December 18 and 25.

It comes after the long weekend saw temperatures above 20C in some areas of Andalucia.

The warm weather will continue this week, December 11-17, with Malaga recording possible highs of 27C on Tuesday.

As the week draws to a close, temperatures will start to drop, with Sunday showing a maximum of 18C for the Andalucian city.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the next week, ready for the start of winter on December 22.

However, there will be little to no rain during this period.

AEMET said on Twitter: “It could be cold, with temperatures even lower than normal for this period.”

READ MORE: