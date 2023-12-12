Apartment

Calahonda, Málaga

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 340,000

4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 340,000

Wake up to an incredible view from this spacious 130m² duplex penthouse apartment! A fantastic solarium terrace for all year round sunshine and those 'al fresco' BBQs. Distributed over 2 floors. On the ground floor 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, open plan American kitchen, living room with fireplace and wonderful views. The second floor has 2 further bedrooms and another bathroom… Located in Upper Calahonda, close to the bus route with off road parking, this property is fully furnished and would suit a family. This apartment must be viewed to be appreciated… See full property details

