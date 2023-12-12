SPAIN’S airports closed November with an all-time record high for the 11th month of the year.

Airport operator Aena reported 19,743,455 passengers last month- up 12.1% on the same month in 2022 and 7.6% more than in 2019, before the pandemic, which was the previous record year.

In November 2023, 12,871,188 of travellers usedinternational flights- 16.2% more than in November 2022, while 6,807,122 travelled on domestic flights, up 5.4% on last year.

Between January and November, 263,007,328 passengers passed through Aena airports- 16.5% and 2.3% more than in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

It means that airport passenger numbers will set a new record this year, with many of the Aena airports also set for individual high points.

For example Alicante-Elche airport passed the million mark for the first time in a November with 40% of international travellers coming from the United Kingdom.

Madrid, as capital city, recorded the highest number of passengers in November with 4,841,970- up 8.8% over 12 months.

It was followed by Barcelona with 3,831,469 (+18.1% compared to 2022); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 1,474,163 (+22.6%); and Gran Canaria, with 1,260,578 (+5.2%).

The top four are followed by Tenerife Sur, with 1,177,497 (+10.8%); Palma de Mallorca, with 1,098,070 (+13.2%); and Alicante-Elche, with 1,069,710 (+18.1%).