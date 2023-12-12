A BRITISH man living in Benidorm has been given a 133-year prison sentence for making and distributing child pornography and sexually abusing minors.

The 27-year-old Brit was handed the long sentence by Alicante Provincial Court, after prosecutors wanted a term of over 211 years.

But the maximum time he will spend behind bars will be a lot less, as it will not exceed the time imposed for his most serious crime- which in his case is set at 20 years.

He has also been ordered to pay €6,000 in compensation to each of the three children that were abused.

The convicted Brit- who has not been named- committed the offences between 2019 and 2020.

He was found guilty on several counts for the distribution and production of child pornography; cyberbullying; the corruption of minors; and committing sexual abuse against children who appeared in some of his videos.

Prosecutors said the defendant contacted 27 children via social media to whom he proposed that they expose themselves naked or commit sex acts, with 13 of them acceding to his requests.

The obscene videos were stored on two hard drives and a mobile phone seized during a search of his Benidorm home.

At his trial, he admitted to having obscene underage videos and images but claimed they were ‘Dark Web’ downloads for his own consumption or had been sent to him by third parties via email or the ‘Telegram’ phone app.

He also denied distributing paedophile material online and that he had not recruited young people who appeared in material that he was found to have produced.

The court did not believe him, backed up by expert testimony on how the videos appeared on his computer drives and phone,

His sentence can be appealed to the Valencian Supreme Court.

