A VILLAGE in the hilly Los Serranos region of Valencia province has had an instant response to its advert to bring in new residents.

Titaguas with a population of around 400 people has received 148 inquiries from families, single parents, and couples interested in moving there.

The local council launched a campaign called ‘Living in Titaguas’, in early November promising a ‘quality life with all the necessary services’.

People have either visited the local town hall or sent online applications to get more information.

The campaign offers advice and mentoring for new residents, helping them in the search for a home for sale or rent, and job opportunities including self-employment in fields like teleworking.

Mayor Ramiro Rivera said: “Among the most notable requests are houses for rent, aid for the rehabilitation of housing and especially business entrepreneurship, seeking the development opportunities that Titaguas offers, which are lots in many fields.”

“Of course,“ he added, “children and adolescents are also important for the present and future development of the area.”

Rivera stated that there are 30 young children amongst the family inquiries about moving to Titaguas.

“The majority of requests come from Spain but we have also been contacted from countries as diverse as the United States, Mali, Armenia in addition to many Latin American countries,” he explained.

“Our goal,” he continued, “is to get people, couples or families to settle down in Titaguas and do so without losing an iota of quality of life, but in fact quite the opposite: to welcome them with open arms and help them build a future in our town.”

The ‘Living in Titaguas’ programme has been financed by the Valencian government to provide subsidies to areas threatened by depopulation in the Valencian Community.

