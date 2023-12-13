3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Agustin / Sant Agusti with pool - € 450,000

Apartment San Agustín / Sant Agustí, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 450,000

The highlight of this property is its location with spectacular views over the bay of Palma. Location Sant Agustín is a privileged and exclusive residential area that is part of the urban area of Palma de Mallorca. The 800 metre long coastline of Sant Agustin is characterised by a rocky coastline with small sandy and pebbly coves. Sant Agustin has a small marina with beach club, which has recently been redeveloped. The transport connections to the centre or the old town of Palma, to the rest of the island and to the airport are excellent.