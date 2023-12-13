THE Estepona talent show once again returns to the Costa del Sol, this time in search of the best and brightest young singers.

The latest version of ‘Estepona Crea’ (Estepona believes) is dangling a prizes of €10,000 in front of contestants.

The competition has been divided into two categories: children up to 13 years old for the junior category and youths aged between 16 and 25 years for the senior category.

These age criteria must be met by April 20, 2024, the day the contest is scheduled to be held – so bad luck if you turn 26 on April 19.

The prize money is allocated as follows for each category: the first prize is €2,500 plus a trophy; the second prize is €1,500; and the third prize is €1,000.

Additionally, winners of the first prize in each category will receive a sculpture of the Venus of Estepona, crafted by local artist Juan Miguel Quiñones.

Entry to the contest is free, and applications are exclusively online.

Aspiring singers should email esteponacrea@estepona.es by December 31, 2023, with personal and artistic details, including a performance proposal as per the competition guidelines.

A jury of highly-regarded professionals and cultural figures will conduct a non-presential selection of the finalists, who will then perform live on April 20, 2024, at the Auditorio Felipe VI.

Following the performance gala, the jury will announce the winners and award the ‘X Estepona Crea 2024’ prizes.

‘Estepona Crea’ was initiated in 2015 to encourage cultural and artistic pursuits among Estepona’s youth.

Over the years, the competition has embraced various forms, including painting, dance, music, literature, theatre, photography, audiovisual creation, sculpture, and even ‘Vídeo Mapping’.

Details and the official rules of the contest are available on the electronic headquarters’ notice board, offering a platform for Estepona’s young talents to shine and gain recognition.

