A DRUNK Irish tourist who exposed himself to three girls in a Mallorca street has escaped being jailed.

A Palma court on Tuesday gave the 28-year-old man a six month prison term on Tuesday- meaning that since it was a first offence, he will not have to serve it.

The man appeared via a video link and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and accepted the imposed sentence, which was agreed between prosecution and defence lawyers before the hearing.

The sentence has been suspended on the condition he does not reoffend for two years, and has paid €1,500 in compensation to the girls parents.

The incident happened on September 9, 2022 at around 7.00pm in Santa Ponca.

The tourist had drunk a lot of alcohol which was used as a mitigating factor in his defence.

He was walking between Calles Ramon de Montcada and Riu Sil when he crossed paths with the three girls- two aged 15 years and the other aged 13.

He exposed his genitals to the teenagers and asked whether they wanted to see his penis.

Minutes later, a Calvia Policia Local patrol arrested the man, with the victims suffering anxiety attacks about what happened and fear of reliving the incident.

