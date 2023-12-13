A GELATO boss has won a prestigious prize for his ice cream, making his shop on the Costa del Sol a must visit for lovers of the frozen treat.

The business owner was awarded the sought after award in Rome by the official Italian Gelato Association.

‘Cavaliere del Gelato’ is the highest possible accolade nominees can receive for their ‘defence of traditional products’.

Juanma Guerrero, owner of Sicilia Gelati, was the only Spanish contender for the prize.

Photo: Sicilia Gelati/Facebook

It is a huge boost to the Torre del Mar business, which sells gelato made with traditional production methods.

The gelato store opened its doors two years ago after the La Arroceria restaurant owner decided to expand his offering.

Now, the premises on paseo de Larios is a roaring success.

But gaining the prize was no easy feat.

Guerrero had to send videos of himself making his gelato with a follow up video a year later.

He then flew to Rome, where he and other contestants had to make turron ice cream.

The competition took place in Rome’s Olympic Stadium and is known as the ‘World Cup’ of ice cream.

Photo: Sicilia Gelati/Instagram

The Torre del Mar business only offers 100% natural gelato, free from gluten and any chemicals.

Visitors can see their gelato being prepared in an open kitchen, using traditional Sicilian methods.

Highlighted flavours include: pistachio, coconut, lemon essence, Kinder and gianduiotto, a mix of chocolate and hazelnut.

When picking your next scoop, Guerrero advises focussing on the creaminess of the ice cream, not bright colours, which often indicate high levels of chemicals.

READ MORE: