A COSTA BLANCA restaurant owner has been arrested for sexual assault after a female employee accused him of grabbing her buttocks.

Police were called to the business in the Carrus district of Elche following reports of a loud argument.

The woman told officers that her boss, 50, had refused to pay her because she was working a probationary period.

That caused a row which also involved her partner who had accompanied her to the restaurant.

She told the Elche Policia Local that while she was doing cleaning work in the premises the previous day after closing time, the owner suddenly grabbed her buttocks.

The woman stated that she did not think about filing a complaint due to ‘external reasons’ but had now decided to do so.

Her employee confirmed that he did not pay her as she was ‘on trial’ at the restaurant and denied any type of sexual assault.

Nevertheless he was arrested and taken to the police station.

READ MORE: