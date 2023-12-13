SPAIN’S leading public and private hospitals have been revealed on Wednesday in the annual Monitor de Reputacion Sanitaria(Healthcare Reputation Monitor) survey.

The La Paz University Hospital in Madrid remains in first place among public hospitals that have the best reputation followed by the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and the Gregorio Marañon General University Hospital in Madrid, according to the MRS figures.

The technical director of the Corporate Reputation Business Monitor, Jose Maria San Segundo said that the MRS ‘is the only independent study that analyses the reputation of the entire Spanish health system’.

The research is carried out through speaking to 4,005 hospital specialists and 307 family and community medicine doctors.

This list also features 2,304 nurses, 223 hospital managers and directors, 320 nurse managers, 82 directors of pharmaceutical companies, 70 heads of hospital pharmacy, 532 heads of patient associations, as well as 110 journalists and health reporters.

In public hospital rankings, the La Paz University Hospital remains in first place, followed by Clinic de Barcelona, Gregorio Marañon, 12 de Octubre, Vall d’Hebron, La Fe de Valencia, Ramon y Cajal, Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla, Fundacion Jimenez Diaz and Puerta de Hierro de Majadahonda.

In the private sector, the Clinica Universidad de Navarra continues to be in first position, followed by the Quironsalud University Hospital in Madrid.

The rest of the top ten are HM Sanchinarro, La Zarzuela de Sanitas, Centro Medico Teknon, La Moraleja de Sanitas, HM Monteprencipe, Quironsalud de Barcelona, Ruber Internacional and Quiron Dexeus.

The study also takes into account over 3,254 specific objective reports from 34 clinical services to see where medical specialisms are the best.

The Community of Madrid stands out with 59 hospital services within the 34 specialities (excluding Family and Community Medicine).

Catalunya is next with 27 followed by Andalucia and the Valencian Community, with four each.

