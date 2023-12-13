SPANISH footballer Jenni Hermoso has been named the second most influential woman in the world by the Financial Times.

Hermoso celebrating her World Cup win. Photo: Cordon Press

The World Cup winner was second only to Mira Murati, Chief Executive at OpenAI.

Hermoso, 33, shot to international fame earlier this year when the Spanish women’s side clinched the World Cup title.

She was nominated for the accolade by England captain Leah Williamson, who she played against in the tournament’s final.

Williamson said: “Playing against Jenni is a test you look forward to as a professional footballer. “She can do whatever she wants with the ball, as she demonstrated this summer at the Women’s World Cup.”

The Arsenal player also referenced the infamous moment the then Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales, sexually assaulted Hermoso.

Williamson praised the Spanish player’s decision to file charges against Rubiales, saying: “In her pursuit of justice, she is serving women around the world so that this does not happen again. A leader not only on the pitch but of courage off the pitch too.”

As the player’s contract with Mexican team, CF Pachuca, comes to a close, she is expected to return once again to Spanish football.

The announcement comes just days after the leader of the English FA, Debbi Hewitt, accused Rubiales of inappropriately touching two English players during the World Cup celebrations.

In a statement to an FIFA disciplinary committee, Hewitt claims Rubiales ‘forcefully’ kissed Lucy Bronze and ‘stroked’ the face of midfielder Laura Coombs.

According to the report, Rubiales acted with ‘complete impunity’ during the award ceremony at this year’s World Cup final in Sydney.

He received a three-year ban from football activity in October, which the FIFA committee have stuck to, saying it will serve the ‘necessary deterrent effect’.

Also on the list were singer Beyonce, actress Margot Robbie and tennis player Coco Guaff.

