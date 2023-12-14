4 bedroom Villa for sale in Alfaix - € 389,000

Villa Alfaix, Almería 4 beds 3 baths € 389,000

Designer villa with gorgeous mountain views and an integrated garage for sale in Alfaix in Almeria, Andalusia. Overview: Step into this splendid villa, thoughtfully designed by its owners, and you'll be immediately captivated by its unique layout. From the moment you enter, the quality and meticulous attention to detail become strikingly evident, making this property truly exceptional. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large living-dining room, a gym, a storeroom and a garage. The outside areas consist of terraces and low maintenance garden surrounding the villa. Layout: The property… See full property details