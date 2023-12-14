SPAIN’S Civil Guard has published a graphic on X (formerly Twitter) in a bid to clarify the rules of roundabouts when they are being crossed by groups of cyclists.

“When you reach a roundabout, if there are already cyclists inside the roundabout, the other cyclists in the same group have priority over you,” the message reads.

Al llegar a una rotonda, si ya existen ciclistas dentro de ella, el resto que vengan en el mismo pelotón tienen prioridad respecto a ti ?? pic.twitter.com/PkWyRXrhLi — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) December 13, 2023

The graphic explains further, adding that ‘cyclists have priority over motor vehicles when, if they are travelling in a group, the first rider has already begun to cross a road or has entered a roundabout’.

“In essence, it is as if the group of cyclists together is part of just one imaginary vehicle, the front of which is the first cyclist and the end of which is the last,” the text adds.

Confusion persists in Spain among motorists over the correct use of roundabouts, something that regularly prompts not just the Civil Guard but also the DGT traffic authority to regularly remind road users of the rules.

En las #glorietas tienen prioridad quienes circulan por ellas.



Además, debes señalizar los cambios de carril y salir siempre por el carril exterior.



Aprende a circular en #glorietas ?https://t.co/oWgliNCbCu pic.twitter.com/S5YkyPdO86 — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) February 26, 2022

The three main rules to remember when using a roundabout in Spain are: vehicles already on the roundabout have priority; the outside lane must always be used when exiting the roundabout; you must use your indicators when changing lanes.

