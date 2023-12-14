A MARBELLA restaurant has won a prestigious design award after being named the best decorated venue in the WORLD.

The eatery received its accolade at this year’s Restaurant Bar and Design Awards, under the ‘surface interiors’ category.

Nota Blu New Brassiere was entered alongside 1,130 other candidates from 61 countries worldwide.

The venue on Camino de la Cruz was then subjected to a panel of 40 hotelier, design and lifestyle experts.

Photo: Restaurant & Bar Design Award

The restaurant was one of just two Spanish winners, among them Boavan, a Valencian venue which won big in the ‘colour’ category.

Nota Blu was highlighted for ‘the exceptional fusion of architectural elements that create a unique environment to enjoy gastronomy.’

The modern design is balanced with touches of natural stone, wood and the blue of the Mediterranean to show ‘the harmony between tradition and the avant-garde; a place where simplicity and sophistication coexist in every corner of the restaurant.’

The restaurant was designed by the Barcelona based Astet Studio, who wanted to create a ‘cozy, sophisticated and fresh space’.

The designers were also behind Leña, a Marbella venue which clinched ‘best overall restaurant’ in 2021.



Photo: Restaurant & Bar Design Award

The venue has always been celebrated for its decoration, with exclusive sculptures by South African artist Joseph Klibansky.

This Christmas is no different, with an eye-catching tree designed by artist Manuel Espejo in collaboration with Ruinart.

The ‘upside down Christmas tree’ is composed of golden bubbles which appear to have escaped from a bottle of champagne, highlighting the venue’s luxurious tone.

Already receiving international accolades, the restaurant has only been open since October 2022.



Photo: Restaurant & Bar Design Award

They offer traditional French food with modern flair under chef Fabian Cangas.

According to the restaurant: “His travels around the world and his experience allow him to bring expression and freshness to the classics of traditional French cuisine.”

Photo: Restaurant & Bar Design Award

The Monte Paraiso restaurant is one of the biggest in the area, with a capacity of 400 people.

They also offer private events in their Blu Bar, reserved for exclusive member events.

