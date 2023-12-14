TOLL roads across Spain will become more expensive from January 1, it has emerged.

The so-called ‘peajes’, which offer quicker and quieter alternative routes, will bump their average costs for drivers by at least 4%.

The measure has been approved by the Ministry of Transport due to inflation.

In Malaga province, the AP-7 between Malaga and Marbella will increase from €5 to €5.20. The high season costs will go from €8.15 to €8.48.

From Malaga to Estepona, it will increase from €8.40 to €8.74. In the high season this will soar from the current €13.70 to €14.25.

The third toll road in the province connects Cadiz with the town of Guadiaro.

In the low season, the price will increase from €2.22 to €2.29, while in the summer it will rise to €3.60 (from the current €3.55).