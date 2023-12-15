4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Binissalem - € 650,000

Finca/Country House Binissalem, Majorca 4 beds 3 baths € 650,000

This spacious country house is located in one of the most important wine regions of the island between the villages of Binissalem and Sencelles. The one-story house is built on a big plot with approximately 2070 square metres. The main house has four bedrooms and in the back of the plot there is a recently renovated guest house with a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a living room with an open kitchen. The main house has also been recently renovated with a modern taste. The fully equipped open kitchen as well as the living room have direct access to the terrace and the rest of the… See full property details