THE Chief Minister said he wants to give weddings in Gibraltar ‘a touch of elegance’ by holding the ceremonies at the City Hall.

It follows a long history of internationally acclaimed weddings being held on the Rock, including that of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1969.

The new location of the Civil Status and Registration Office at the City Hall follows plans to modernise The Mount

All weddings will take place at the ‘more professional and iconic setting’ from December 15, the government said.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo heralded the move as ‘a testament to Gibraltar’s commitment to providing unparalleled services to its residents’.

He said that the City Hall’s rich history and timeless architecture will undoubtedly add a touch of elegance to the marriages celebrated within its walls’.

It follows the star-studded weddings of Sean Connery, Lawrence Harvey, Douglas Hall and even Princess Diana on the Rock.

The historic building where mayor Carmen Gomez has her office was built by a businessman before becoming the home of the Duke of Connaught, son of Queen Victoria.

Since 1920 it has been public property after the government bought it to hold its council meetings there.

“This relocation enhances Gibraltar’s appeal as a premier destination for weddings,” Minister for Tourism and Culture Christian Santos said.

“The historic significance of City Hall will undoubtedly contribute to making Gibraltar a sought-after location for couples seeking a distinctive and memorable wedding experience.”

The Acting Head of the Civil Status and Registration Department, Karl Triay, said he was ‘excited’ about the move.

“We look forward to welcoming couples to the new, beautifully-appointed space and continuing to be part of their special day,” Triay said.

“The administrative office for marriages will remain at Joshua Hassan House,” the government added.

