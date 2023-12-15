A HOTEL in Spain’s Andalucia region has been named among the best in the world by the respected Traveler magazine.

The Hacienda San Rafael in Sevilla province is rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s greatest hotels and cruises on the latest list of the 75 best places to stay in 2024 from the Conde Nast publication.

The 18th-century farmhouse where the hotel finds its home was originally inherited by Kuky Mora-Figueroa, who breathed new life into it along with her English husband, Tim Reid.

It first opened its doors as a hotel in 1992, according to Traveler, and now offers 20 rooms as well as ‘three thatched casitas and a pool villa’.

The Hacienda San Rafael in Seville province.

The day-to-day running of the hotel is now the responsibility of Figueroa and Reid’s sons, Anthony and Patrick.

But, Traveler writes, the imprint of the couple ‘still defines the look and feel of the place, with an eclectic assortment of heirlooms and antiques mixed with travel treasures’.

“The temptation is to stay put, curled up with a book by one of the four pools or snoozing in a shady corner of the garden, but Seville and Jerez are within reach and there’s a multitude of curated experiences on offer, from horse riding, hiking and bird-watching to sherry tasting in the region’s finest bodegas,” the magazine writes.

Rooms start from around €350, according to Traveler.

