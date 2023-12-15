ISOLATED gusts of upto 80km/h could blow into ‘exposed locations’ in Gibraltar on Saturday morning, making travel ‘difficult at times’, its government warned.

The Gibraltar authorities, that are advised by the local Met office, predicted the ‘strong easterly flow’ could bring gusts of up to 74km/h.

Average wind speeds might vary from 56 to 63km/h, the weather warning stated, bringing with them waves of over two metres high.

The gale will especially whip up the area of Catalan Bay and Eastern Beach as the main town is sheltered behind the Rock.

But as usual, a typical grey cloud will likely overshadow Gibraltar, as the warmer Levante wind hits the cold Rock and condensates over it.

Gibraltar’s government noted that it only ever makes weather advisories when wind speeds hit 63km/h.

It added that ‘this warning is monitored and will be extended if necessary’.

MeteoGib published the warning in an X post on Friday, with the easterly kicking off ‘from later on tonight’.

#Gibraltar – 15/12 – as MeteoGib posted earlier today in our overnight forecast, a risk of Gale force winds is expected from later on tonight – with a Weather Advisory now apparently issued by the Met Office for a risk of Gale force Easterly winds for Saturday from 5am to 1pm. — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) December 15, 2023

Weather forecasts predict the easterly winds will blow all weekend but at lesser strength than Saturday morning.

On Tuesday night they will start to turn westerly for the rest of the week.

Easterly winds are likely to hit other exposed areas neighbouring Andalucia, with the Cadiz town of Tarifa being particularly affected.

It follows a year of intense storms that have hit Gibraltar with gale force winds and torrential rain that flooded several areas.

They wrought havoc across the popular tourist hotspot famed for having about 300 days of sun a year.

