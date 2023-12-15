RAFAEL Nadal’s family have insisted they will complete their goal of opening a new tennis academy on the Costa del Sol.

It comes as the project, which has been in the works for years, is being met with bureaucratic delays.

Despite this, a member of the team told Diario Sur this week that ‘Malaga will have its academy.’

The complex hopes to have 12 top-level tennis courts, nine padel tennis courts and a central show court with capacity for 3,000 spectators for international tournaments.

Cordon Press image

There will also be an outdoor swimming pool and a multipurpose building including a fitness and CrossFit area, a sports shop, a restaurant, a spa and a museum dedicated to the career of Rafael Nadal.

The chosen site for the complex is next to the Jose Maria Martin Carpena sports complex in Malaga city.

The zone is currently being used as a much-needed parking area, meaning its replacement will have to be compensated for by constructing a large underground parking lot.

The Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca

Sierra Blanca estates, the developer helping build the 33,000sqm site, vowed in January to double the number of spaces from 500 to 1,000.

The developers are now just waiting for the green light from Malaga City Council.

The Academy has venues in Mallorca, the US, Mexico, Greece, Kuwait and elsewhere.