THE family of a missing British man is launching a fresh appeal to find him before Christmas.

Gary James Watson, 53, vanished while on holiday on the Canary Islands in Spain on March 17.

He was last seen walking along Avenida Las Playas and Avenida Italia in Puerto del Carmen, Las Palmas.

Police are still looking to speak to the person he was last seen talking to on CCTV, as their information could potentially hold crucial clues.

MISSING: Gary James Watson

Gary’s sister Debbie told Olive Press today: “We are all heartbroken and lost without Gary, his disappearance has left a very big void in our family.

“Gary had only arrived on the island the same day he vanished. He had put his belongings into his hotel room then went out to Bar 67. He had travelled alone to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.”

She added: “We are still no further to finding out what happened, the man in the posters has not been located, police think he may have been a tourist.

“Gary was last seen standing on the corner of the Spar at around 1.30am and from there he seems to have disappeared.

“We have asked about the people that have washed up from the sea and there has been six, none of them Gary.

“It will be his birthday on December 21 which is going to be very hard.”

The unknown individual police were looking for is described as a man aged around 60 or 70, of sturdy build, with grey hair, wearing a light brown sport jacket, white shirt, and dark trousers.

Watson was wearing a green, white-striped Celtic football club shirt, white shorts and white trainers.

La Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Las Palmas solicita la ????????????? ????????? para localizar el paradero de Gary James Watson de 53 años de edad visto por última vez en Puerto del Carmen pic.twitter.com/IVH71OSfDM — Benemérita Las Palmas (@GC_LasPalmas) March 28, 2023

He is 160cm (5 ft 2) tall with a slim build, with short black and grey hair and walks with a slight limp.

The Guardia Civil urges individuals who may possess any information or clues regarding the identity of this person to get in touch with the Persons and Homicide Team of the Guardia Civil in Las Palmas.

They can reach out through the following phone numbers: 928.32.04.00 extensions 1617063 and 1617061.

Alternatively, correspondence can be directed to gc-cmd-palmasgrancanaria-pjpersonas@guardiacivil.org.