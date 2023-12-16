FOR many expats and travellers, enjoying the sun in the summer months is simply not enough – they want it in the winter too.

It’s the reason end-of-year getaways in Spain continue to be popular, particularly in the south and across its many islands, where temperatures remain relatively high all year round.

This year has been no exception, with data from Spain-Holiday revealing Brits and other visitors are continuing to flock to the likes of Andalucia, the Balearics and the Canary Islands over Christmas and New Year.

But which destinations are the most popular for 2023? And which ones won’t cost an arm and a leg?

According to user search data, gathered by Spain-Holiday.com for December 2023 and January 2024, the most popular resort this winter is Puerto del Carmen in Lanzarote.

It is followed closely by Benidorm on the Costa Blanca and Playa de las Americas in Tenerife.



Puerto del Carmen enjoys a warm climate all year round, with average temperatures of 22C in the middle of winter, meanwhile its beautiful beaches offer you plenty of sunbathing and water sports opportunities.

The top three are completed by Benidorm in second place, and Playa de las Americas in third. In fourth place are Malaga, followed by Playa Blanca, another resort on the Canary Islands.

The ranking is completely dominated by the Canary Islands, with 14 out of 35 of the most popular destinations located there.

It’s not entirely surprising, since the Canary Islands have a privileged location and the winter temperatures are always around 20C.

Spain-Holiday explains: “If you’re looking for sun, it can’t get better than there! The Canary Islands have stunning coastal towns, quaint inland villages and beautiful national parks.

“Whether you’d like to go hiking, discover local culture, explore the ocean or simply get some R&R, the Canary Islands are your best bet, especially in winter. As an added benefit, you can easily go island hopping thanks to the ferry routes between the islands.”

However it adds: “There are other amazing winter destinations in Spain, of course. The Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol are two other immensely popular regions to spend the winter.

STUNNING: The Canary Islands are always a popular winter getaway for Brits

“In the Costa Blanca, you can stay in beautiful and sunny towns such as Alicante, Benidorm and Calpe. Enjoy white sand beaches, delicious local gastronomy and the warm weather. In the Costa del Sol, travellers tend to choose popular beach towns like Benalmadena and Torremolinos, but the capital Malaga and its rich culture is also a top pick.

“If you don’t want to hit the beach this winter, why not choose a city trip to Seville, Barcelona or Valencia? These metropolitan cities have a lot to offer in terms of entertainment, monuments and culture.”

But which destinations are the most expensive and which ones won’t break the bank?

The most expensive winter destination for 2023 is Javea on the Costa Blanca, where you will pay on average £184 per night.

The city is very closely followed by Palma de Mallorca (£181) and Playa Blanca (£180). The top five of most expensive destinations are completed by Puerto de Morgan and Adeje, two destinations in the Canary Islands where a night in an accommodation costs on average of £175 and £166 respectively.

The cheapest winter destination is Torrevieja, where a holiday rental costs only £68 per night.

Other budget destinations are La Zenia, also on the Costa Blanca, at £79 per night. Prime summer hotspot Nerja is third-cheapest (£82 per night). Other destinations where you can stay for less than £100 per night include Benalmadena, Corralejo and Denia.