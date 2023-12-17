SPAIN is full of enchanting hillside towns for the perfect getaway and we have picked the top five you should visit this winter.

Although Andalucia is known for its charming mountainside towns, many regions across the country are home to such delightful villages.

A weekend spent wandering winding cobbled streets, admiring views and perhaps enjoying a hike or two makes for the perfect minibreak, and here are our top five pìcks.

Albarracín, Aragon

Albarracin is full of ramshackle streets to explore. Photo by Eduardo Casajús Gorostiaga on Unsplash

The enchanting Mediaeval town of Albarracin curves along the Guadalquivir river, leading to a 10th century Andador Tower and 16th century cathedral. Visitors can spend all day wandering along the winding cobbled streets and city walls. If you want that perfect Instagram shot check out the mirador. After spending one day exploring the town feeling like you’re in a fantasy film, visit the nearby Rodeno pine woods with their excellent examples of prehistoric art hidden amongst the trees.

Rupit, Catalonia

Rupit is delightful town perched in the Catalonia hills. Photo: Photo by Santiago Lacarta on Unsplash

A two hour drive from Barcelona lies the charming town of Rupit. The stone houses are almost indistinguishable from the rocky surroundings of the Collsacabra forest. A stroll around the town instantly takes you back in time as you pass ramshackle buildings from the 16th and 18th century. It’s also worth venturing out of the town to view the impressive Sallent waterfall and surrounding valleys covered in a carpet of green trees.

Montefrio, Andalucia

Montefrio has been features in National Geographic for its impressive view. Photo: nomada_lif3/Instagram

This Granada town stands out for its church, perched on top of a huge rock overlooking the hillside village. The Iglesia de la Villa is also surrounded by dense forest perfect for hiking. Home to much history, the town also has a 15th century fortress and centuries old churches like the Iglesia de San Antonio. Curiously, Montefrio also has a ‘Christmas Museum’ which can only be visited with a prior appointment or via guided tour.

Peñiscola, Valencia

The old castle is full of charm. Photo: Cordon Press.

Fans of Game of Thrones will instantly recognise this town found on Valencia’s Orange Blossom Coast as Slaver’s Bay. The hit series filmed here in 2015 and it’s easy to see why. The city walls and famous Papa Luna Castle sit atop coastal rocks overlooking the Mediterranean. A wander around the cobbled streets will immerse you in the dragons, magic and fantasy of Game of Thrones. Located just 90 miles north of Valencia, it makes a great weekend away.

Mojacar, Andalucia

Mojacar is full of enchanting streets leading up the hill. Photo: Cordon Press

Just an hour’s drive from Almeria, this town holds all the typical features of Andalucia’s whitewashed towns perched atop a steep hill. Although it has one of the largest expat populations in the country, Mojacar still holds true to its roots with a delightful Moorish quarter and picturesque streets leading to the main square with dramatic views over the sea.

