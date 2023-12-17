THE latest Spanish town to be garlanded by the British press is not such an obscure hidden gem as some others.

But Nerja, just 50 kilometres up the coast from Malaga, is still an evergreen treasure that every sun-seeking Brit should be looking at this winter, according to The Sun.

The tabloid recently highlighted Nerja’s charm and emphasised its perfect blend of warm weather and cultural cache.

A far cry from some of the better known and more frequented spots like Malaga city, Torremolinos, or Marbella.

Boasting an average temperature of around 20 degrees during winter months, Nerja is an ideal location for both leisurely strolls and sunbathing, as The Sun waxed lyrical.

Nerja boasts the blue-flagged Burriana Beach

Its beautiful beaches, particularly the blue-flagged Burriana Beach, are perfect for visitors looking to enjoy the serene Mediterranean landscape.

The town’s vibrant heart beats with a distinctly Spanish rhythm, where locals and tourists mingle into the night amidst street musicians, late-open ice cream parlours, and trendy bars serving enticing cocktails.

“The real cool thing is that it’s deliciously warm, even in winter, and the atmosphere is charmingly and unmistakably Spanish,” reports The Sun.

They recommended Chiringuito Mauri, a rustic beachside eatery known for its smoked sardines and paella cooked on a fishing boat.

For those seeking a casual dining experience with local flavours, this is the spot.

Jimmy’s near Burriana Beach and Rincon del Sol on the promenade also come highly recommended for their exquisite paella and local appetisers like garlic octopus, best enjoyed at sunset with a glass of sangria.

The town’s vibrant heart beats with a distinctly Spanish rhythm, where locals and tourists mingle into the night amidst street musicians, late-open ice cream parlours, and trendy bars serving enticing cocktails

Beyond its culinary delights, Nerja offers a range of activities for families.

The Chillar River walk is suitable for all ages, offering a chance to explore the local flora and fauna.

The Balcony of Europe, named by King Alfonso XII, offers breathtaking views from its vantage point above Salón and Calahonda beaches.

The simple yet elegant 17th-century baroque Church of El Salvador and the picturesque Playa de Calahonda are other must-see attractions.

A visit to the spectacular Cueva de Nerja, a cathedral-like underground cavern, is also highly recommended.

While only a small part of the cave’s extensive 5-kilometre network is open to tourists, it’s a sight not to be missed.

READ MORE: