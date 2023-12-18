3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool - € 279,000

Townhouse Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 279,000

Step inside this beautifully designed, recently built home in enchanting Villamartin. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 modern bathrooms, this contemporary gem offers a world of possibilities and comfort for you and your loved ones.This home is a perfect example of both stylish and functional design. The open concept living and dining area flows effortlessly into the sleek, fully equipped kitchen, making social gatherings and meal preparation a delight. And when the sun rises in Villamartin, the abundant natural light creates a warm, inviting atmosphere throughout the house.What makes this home… See full property details