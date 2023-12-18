THE Three Kings, who traditionally deliver gifts to children in Spain at Epiphany, may be delayed in January – or at least their presents might be.

Workers at a logistics centre in northern Spain that handles thousands of orders for Amazon are planning to go on a three-day strike on January 3,4 and 5, which could hit deliveries of toys destined to be handed out on January 6 – Three Kings Day.

This is when children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas gifts.

Cordon Press image

According to trade union LAB, some 160 workers at the Trapagaran centre in the Basque country are demanding higher wages.

The centre handles deliveries in the Basque Country and parts of Burgos and Cantabria.

LAB union leader Gotzon Mardarats said: “We want wage increases in line with inflation. Pay rises that are higher than the 3% per year forecast until 2025.”

Workers at the centre have already walked out over the course of the past weekend. Around 20,000 parcels have been delayed through the industrial action, with the stoppage lasting frommidnight on Saturday and lasting throughout Monday, according to Mardarats.

