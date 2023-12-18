OFFICIALS have confirmed Andalucia is experiencing its longest drought since 1961.

The drought started almost eight years ago in 2016.

Though prolonged, it is not the most intense drought to have hit the region.

It comes after a press conference was held today, Monday December 18, by the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

It follows the enforcement of water control measures in many areas of the region, including Malaga, designed to tackle the drought.

AEMET spokesperson, Juan de Dios de Pino, also revealed the first three months of 2024 will be warmer than expected, following record temperatures throughout the year.

Changes in the atmosphere, said de Pino, will bring less rain, more heat waves, and more tropical weather phenomena like October’s Storm Bernard.

This autumn has been the third warmest since 1961, with ‘extreme heat’ in Jaen, Malaga and Granada.

There were two especially warm episodes between September 23 and October 18, as well as November 10 to 21, when temperatures were consistently above average.

While September and October had normal levels of rainfall, November has been very dry, with an average of only 28 litres of rain per square metre.

However, the Aemet spokesperson assured the low rainfall has not worsened the existing drought.

READ MORE: