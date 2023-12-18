A BRITISH fugitive convicted of murdering his wife in 1999 has been arrested in Torrevieja, after being paroled in 2015 and breaching his bail conditions.

Glen Wathall, 65, from Burton-on-Trent in East Staffordshire, beat his partner to death on Christmas Day 1999.

He fled the UK eight-years-ago and had a European Arrest Warrant out against him.

UK Crimestoppers issued an appeal in late April, saying: “Staffordshire Police are appealing for information on the current whereabouts of Glenn Wathall in relation to breach of bail conditions.”

It’s not known whether that appeal started the ball rolling in finding him, but UK authorities via Interpol tipped off the Policia Nacional in May that Wathall was in the Torrevieja area and could be dangerous.

The Policia Nacional said he used different identities to avoid being located and had no known address in Spain.

Wathall lived in different homes belonging to ‘elderly’ British women who had addiction problems or some kind of impairment that allowed him to live off their incomes.

The information provided from the UK said that he had lived with two British women who had died recently- one of them suddenly.

Wathall had been hiding out in Spain since 2017 under another identity and UK authorities supplied their Spanish counterparts of two car licence plants of vehicles that he used which were found to be apparently abandoned in Torrevieja.

His current address- on Torrevieja’s La Siesta urbanisation.- was tracked down where he lived with a British woman and a surveillance operation was launched at the end of November.

When he left the house, he was identified and arrested.

Wathall was transferred to the National Court in Madrid who will process his extradition to the UK.



