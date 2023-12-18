A DUTCHMAN who stabbed a compatriot to death in Spain’s Torremolinos after he was accused of making ‘inappropriate comments’ to two teen girls has been jailed for 10 years.

The 57-year-old attacker – identified by a Malaga court only as Melvyn – has also been ordered to pay €400,000 to the family of victim Cees van Dijk, 50.

The public prosecutor had originally asked for a 13-year sentence, but a plea deal reduced the term by three years with the agreed compensation.

The court heard that trouble had erupted in popular expat bar Heineken Corner in La Carihuela during the UEFA Conference League final between Feyenoord and AS Roma in May 2022, which was being shown on a big screen.

Witnesses told police that a drunken Melvyn was making inappropriate sexual comments to underage girls.

Van Dijk told Melvyn: “You’re a pervert; they could be your daughters!” which sparked an argument between the two in the middle of the packed bar.

The bar owner stepped in and ordered Melvyn out, only for him to return with a machete and wait outside.

When van Dyk went out for a cigarette Melvyn confronted him and a scuffle broke out during which the victim was severely wounded. He managed to stagger back into the bar looking for help, but emergency services called to the scene could not save him.