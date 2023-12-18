THE National Geographic Institute reported a Monday morning earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale in the southern Costa Blanca.

It happened at 10.27am with the five-kilometre deep epicentre under Torrevieja’s La Mata lake between Los Montesinos, Torrevieja, and Guardamar.

The main extent of the quake was felt for a couple of seconds in Los Montesinos according to initial reports, along with surrounding areas like Quesada, San Fulgencio, Benijofar, and Torrevieja.

One report came from as far away as Pinar de Camopoverde with some people reporting a ‘rumbling’ noise along with the brief tremor.

There were no calls received by the Emergency 112 number and no damage was reported.

Earth tremors regularly occur in the Vega Baja area of Alicante province and tend to come in clusters.