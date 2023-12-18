SPAIN’S Interior Ministry has deported 14 ‘radicalised’ Pakistani citizens accused of promoting the most extreme interpretation of the Islamic religion.

The government expulsions have taken place over ‘recent days’ by using the law on foreigners where the police suspect them as dangerous, but the evidence against them is not enough for them to be jailed or for a conviction for terrorism to be secured in court.

All of the expelled Pakistanis were arrested on November 6 as part of the second phase of the so-called ‘Sakina’ operation run by the Policia Nacional.

Addresses were raided in Barcelona, Valencia, La Rioja, San Sebastian, Malaga, Lerida, Palma de Mallorca, Vitoria and Jaen.

An Interior Ministry statement on Monday said: “This radical group reveals a new type of serious threat to public security posed by individuals, not linked to jihadist groups such as Daesh or Al Qaeda, but with a very intransigent and rigorous interpretation of religion.”

The Ministry stressed that the deportees through social networks extolled violence and idolised terrorist actions committed by the followers of this organization.

The expulsions have been carried out in accordance with article 54.1a of the Aliens Law, for participation in activities contrary to national security.

That followed work and monitoring carried out by the General Commissariat of Foreigners and Borders.

Such ‘very serious’ offences are punishable by deportation and the subsequent prohibition of returning to Spain.

