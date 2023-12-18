TWO men from the Costa Blanca have been arrested after apparently trying to hold the baby Jesus to a €2,000 ransom.

The duo, aged 19 and 21 are accused of stealing the figurine from a Nativity scene in the Alicante town of Sant Vicent del Raspeig.

Police say the figure was taken on Friday night, with the theft not being noticed until the two men posted a video to TikTok where they made a ransom request of €2,000 for its safe return.

Ransom demand made on TikTok

It may have been a joke but Local police did not see the funny side. They launched an investigation and managed to track down those responsible – who have since admitted their part.

They have been reported to a local court accused of theft.

Mayor of San Vicent del Raspeig, Pachi Pascual, has confirmed that Jesus is now back in his rightful place.

Local residents had found the baby Jesus next to a rubbish container near the scene of the crime on Sunday evening. After being examined by police – who found no signs of damage – it was replaced in the Nativity scene on Monday morning.

Mayor Pascual took the opportunity to give his town’s Christmas events a plug.

He said: “I hope these festivities go forward with total normality so that all San Vicente residents and those who want to visit us can enjoy this emblematic Nativity scene, our giant Nativity scene, the Village of the Elves installed in the Town Hall and all the new Christmas decorations that we have prepared this year.”

