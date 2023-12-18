A MALAGA town has won a place in the list of Spain’s prettiest towns, with just five new locations chosen this year.

Some 19 towns were put forward to gain the prestigious title in 2024.

The towns must meet strict criteria and Malaga is already home to two places which have made the cut, Frigiliana and Genaguacil.

Now, the province has added another location to its roster, Parauta.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Parauta

Found in the Serrania de Ronda, the town is known for its ‘Bosque Encantado’, an ‘enchanted’ forest walk for families.

Photo: EsculturasRonda.es

The white washed town stands out against the surrounding green of the Parque Natural Sierra de las Nieves.

There, you wander amongst Spanish firs and evergreen oaks for a beautiful winter hike.

It is also close to the Bosque de Cobre, famed for its golden trees in the autumn.

Although Parauta is a relaxing place to enjoy nature, the town also holds many delights along its cobbled streets, including the Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepcion, murals by local artists and typical gastronomy such as gazpacho, local meats and wines.

The town is full of picturesque corners, especially when the almond blossoms, wisteria and hanging flower pots are in bloom.

Photo: parauta_parquenacional/Instagram

It was amongst five towns to be awarded the title this year, alongside Ampudia (Palencia), Comillas (Cantabria), Trevejo and Trujillo (Caceres).

There are currently 116 places in the list, managed by the Asociacion de los Pueblos Mas Bonitos de España.

To gain a place, the towns must meet some 40 conditions: “heritage, urban planning, harmony, cleanliness, preservation of facades, traffic, care of flowers and green areas, programmed cultural activities and attention to traditions.”

Given the tough requirements, only around 20% of nominated candidates are successful.

