THIRTEEN people have been injured after a train crash in Spain’s Malaga.

Photo: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Málaga

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 16, when a train driver failed to obey a stop sign.

Three children were hurt in the accident, which has provoked Spain’s transport minister to express ‘concern for Andalucia’s rail networks’.

At around 21:25 on Saturday night, the two trains collided at El Chorro station.

Both rail companies Renfe and Adif have both launched inquiries into the incident.

According to initial reports, the accident was a result of human error.

They also highlighted there were no faults with the trains or lines.

Both the drivers were tested for alcohol, with negative results.

Photo: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Málaga

One of the trains involved was carrying 270 people as a ‘double service’ with two trains joined together.

Medics attended to two people with minor injuries and 11 others with various bruises.

Passengers were transferred to a Cercanias service which arrived in Malaga Maria Zambrano station before continuing on their journeys on trains or courtesy buses.

Trains were also affected on Sunday, December 17, with rail companies establishing alternative methods of transport between Malaga and Sevilla.

Today, Monday, December 18, Adif has reported services are running as normal.

The incident also provoked a social media spat between the Minister for Transport, Oscar Puente and Junta president, Juanma Moreno.

After Puente posted a tweet expressing his ‘concern’ for Andalucian rail networks, Moreno responded ‘worry about Andalucia’s public health department first’.

He said: “We ask again for a strong investment in Andalucia.”

The two officials ended their statements by asking the central government to assess the situation with ‘transparency’.

