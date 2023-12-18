A 75-YEAR-OLD woman died in hospital in Spain’s Basque Country region this weekend after apparently being accidentally shot in the head by a hunter while she was in her home.

The tragic accident took place in the municipality of Deba, in Gipuzkoa province, according to a statement released by the Ertzaintza regional police and reported by Spanish daily El Pais.

The woman lived in a 14-story building that was once the local barracks for the Civil Guard.

The alarm was raised at 3pm on Saturday, when the victim’s relatives called the emergency services to report having found her on the floor in her home ‘with a bleeding injury to her head’.

An ambulance crew confirmed that she had a head wound consistent with a gunshot, while investigators discovered what looked like a bullet hole in one of the windows of the property.

The woman was taken to the Donostia Hospital in San Sebastian, but was pronounced dead at 6.45pm.

The Ertzaintza said that it was investigating the incident but stated that there was indeed a boar hunt in the area that day.

The Basque police added that they had questioned the hunters in the area and will be examining their hunting rifles and shotguns in a bid to establish how the accident happened.

Read more: