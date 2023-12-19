Apartment

San Juan de los Terreros, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 105,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool - € 105,000

** Exquisite 2 Bed, 2 Bath Elevated Groundfloor Apartment with sea and mountain views in San Juan de los Terreros, Almería ** Indulge in the allure of coastal living with this exceptional 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom elevated groundfloor apartment, ideally situated in a secure, gated private urbanization in San Juan de los Terreros, Almería. This property offers a harmonious blend of convenience, tranquility, and captivating vistas. Immerse yourself in a secluded paradise within a gated urbanization, complete with a refreshing communal pool to soak up the Andalusian sun. This apartment exudes an… See full property details

